Prime Bank PLC. offers mortgage free loans for dealers of Abedin Equipment Ltd.

21 January, 2024, 04:20 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Prime Bank PLC. has signed an agreement with Abedin Equipment Ltd. to ease the working capital requirement of their agro-machineries dealers. 

Prime Bank has always dedicated itself to catering to the demand for MSMEs and proactively devising time-bound products, ensuring easy access to credit, reads a press release.

Under this agreement, dealers of Abedin Equipment Ltd. will be able to enjoy mortgage-free overdraft loans up to BDT 1 crore. 

This will help dealers expedite the pace of their business by ensuring hassle-free credit facilities for product lifting. Prime Bank and Abedin Equipment Ltd. firmly believe; this will create a new horizon for the Agro Machineries dealer.

Nazeem A. Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank and Quazi Ehsanul Abedin, managing director of Abedin Equipment Ltd., exchanged the agreement documents on behalf of their respective organizations at Prime Bank's head office in Dhaka, recently. 
Senior officials from both organizations were also present during the agreement signing ceremony.
 

