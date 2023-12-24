Prime Bank PLC. offers mortgage free loan for PRAN-RFL suppliers

24 December, 2023, 04:20 pm
Prime Bank PLC. has partnered up with PRAN-RFL Group to ease the working capital requirement of their suppliers. Prime Bank is always dedicated to envisaging the demand for MSMEs and proactively devising time-bound products to ensure easy access to credit for them.

Under this facility arrangement, suppliers of PRAN-RFL will be able to enjoy mortgage-free overdraft loans up to BDT 10 crore, reads a press release. 

This Program will help suppliers to expedite the pace of their business by ensuring hassle-free credit facilities against the validated invoices of their delivered products. Prime Bank and PRAN-RFL firmly believe this will create a new horizon for the Suppliers.

In the presence of Faisal Rahman, additional managing director of Prime Bank, Nazeem A. Choudhury, Deputy Managing Director of Prime Bank and Uzma Chowdhury, director-finance of PRAN-RFL Group, exchanged the agreement documents on behalf of their respective organizations at Prime Bank head office in Dhaka, recently. Senior officials from both organizations were also present during the agreement signing ceremony.

 

