Prime Bank Partners Up with Vejthani Hospital

26 November, 2023, 08:45 pm
26 November, 2023, 08:45 pm
Photo: Courtesy
 Prime Bank has recently announced a strategic partnership with Vejthani Hospital at Prime Bank head office premises in Dhaka. Vejthani Hospital is one of the leading private international hospitals in Thailand.

Under this partnership, Prime Bank Monarch (Priority Banking) Customers, credit/debit card holders, and Prime Bank employees will enjoy 10% discount on Laboratories, Medications, room rates & x-ray from Vejthani Hospital.

Nazeem A. Choudhury, Deputy Managing Director of Prime Bank and Joni Mae Sardon, International Marketing Supervisor, Vejthani Hospital, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. Mamur Ahmed, Head of Consumer Sales and Masudul Haque Bhuiyan, Head of Cards & Alternative Delivery Channel of Prime Bank, Masha Zhigunova, International Marketing Manager of Vejthani Hospital and other senior officials from both organizations were also present during the agreement signing ceremony.

   

  

