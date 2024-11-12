Prime Bank partners with Sheba xyz

Prime Bank partners with Sheba xyz

Prime Bank PLC., a leading financial institution committed to innovation and customer-centric solutions, recently signed a partnership agreement with Sheba. XYZ at the bank's corporate office.

As part of the partnership, Prime Bank cardholders will be able to avail special discounts on the purchase of services on Sheba.xyz. Thus, Prime Bank cardholders will now get appliance repair, home shifting, home cleaning and other services from Sheba.xyz at exciting prices. This new collaboration aims to bring customers added value and enhanced shopping experiences, combining financial convenience with premium offerings from trusted brands.

Md Nazeem A Choudhury, Deputy Managing Director of Prime Bank PLC and Adnan Imtiaz Halim, Co-founder & Group CEO of Shebe Platform Ltd., participated in the signing ceremony for their respective organisations. Hossain Mohammad Zakaria, Head of Customer Proposition of Prime Bank Ronald Micky, Chief Operating Officer; Faisal Ibna Islam, Manager, Corporate Sales of Sheba.xyz and other senior officials from both organisations were also present at the event.

