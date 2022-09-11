Prime Bank partners up with Rupali Insurance Company Ltd

Corporates

TBS Report
11 September, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 11 September, 2022, 01:48 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Prime Bank and Rupali Insurance Company Limited, leading insurance provider of the country, has partnered up to provide insurance facilities for Prime Bank Car and Home Loan customers.

With this partnership, Prime Bank's Car and Home Loan customers can avail insurance policy to cover the risks of their vehicle or real-estate property with ease, reads a press release.

ANM Mahfuz, DMD & CBO, Consumer Banking Division, Prime Bank and Kazi Moniruzzaman, Director, Rupali Insurance Company Limited signed MoU on behalf of their respective organisations.

Miah Mohammad Rabiul Hasan, EVP and head of Wealth Management and Acting Head of Segments, Prime Bank; Ahmed Masudul Goni, head of Consumer Products, Prime Bank; Mostofa Quamrus Sohban, director, Rupali Insurance Company Ltd.; Kazi Rezaul Islam, AMD and head of Underwriting, Rupali Insurance Company Ltd; Zehadul Karim, senior general manager and CFO, Rupali Insurance Company Ltd were also present during the ceremony. 

