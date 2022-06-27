Prime Bank partners up with Response Plus Holding PJSC

Prime Bank and Response Plus Holding PJSC (RPM) have partnered up to cater to the healthcare needs of Monarch clients of Prime Bank.

Response Plus Holding PJSC (RPM) is the largest provider of onsite healthcare, medical emergency services and occupational health solutions in the UAE, reads a press release.

With this partnership, Monarch clients of Prime Bank can now enjoy lucrative discount offers on medical checkups and treatment bills at prestigious Burjeel and Tajmeel Hospitals across UAE.

In addition to this, Monarch clients can enjoy complimentary second medical opinion, medical visa assistance, travel assistance, language interpreter services, video consultations and much more.

ANM Mahfuz, DMD and CBO, Consumer Banking Division, Prime Bank and Milton Britto, senior associate- Global Patients Services, Response Plus Medical signed MoU on behalf of their respective organisations.

EVP and head of Wealth Management and Acting head of Segments, Prime Bank, Miah Mohammad Rabiul Hasan, Head of Strategic Alliance and Acquiring, Prime Bank, Hossain Mohammad Zakaria, Co-Founder and CEO of MediAider – Local representative of RPM, Shabbir Ahmad Tamim, were also present during the MoU signing ceremony.

Commenting on the occasion, Major Tom Louis, CEO of Response Plus Holding PJSC, said "Global Patient Services of Response Plus Holdings is making all efforts to promote the vision of making UAE as one of the most preferred medical tourism destinations of the world."

"With this partnership with Prime Bank, we hope to provide the highest standard of medical services that UAE has to offer.", he added.

Hassan O Rashid, MD and CEO of Prime Bank, said, "Prime Bank has always offered the best service to its consumers. This collaboration with RPM is the proof of that."

"Through this partnership, we will ensure the best healthcare world has to offer to our customers.", he added.