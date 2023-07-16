Prime Bank partners with NZ Tex Group to ensure employees enjoy 'Prime Payroll' benefits

Prime Bank has partnered with NZ Tex Group to bring their employees under the banner of "Prime Payroll", reads a press release.

According to the press release, Prime Payroll is a market leading array of Prime Bank's consumer banking services like loans, credit cards and other benefits which has been designed to cater to the need of the employees of the partner company.

With a focus to enhance customer experience and services, Prime payroll will also allow employees to avail special credit rates, loan facilities and etc.



A signing ceremony was held at the Gulshan office of NZ Tex Group where Faisal Rahman, CBO and AMD, Nazeem A. Choudhury, DMD, Sajid Rahman-Area Head, Corporate and Institutional Banking of Prime Bank Limited, SK. Monirul Islam-Director of NZ Tex Group and Md Abi Abdulla Russell- Group CFO of NZ Tex Group along with other top officials from respective organizations were present. On behalf of the respective organizations, the agreement was signed by Mamur Ahmed, Head of Consumer Sales of Prime Bank Limited and Md. Saleudh Zaman Khan, Managing Director of NZ Tex Group.

Commenting on this fruitful partnership, Faisal Rahman, CBO and AMD of Prime Bank said, "At Prime Bank, our focus has always been to deliver world class services to our customers and partners. Providing customers with a more customized and need based approach has been our strongest suite and with NZ Tex Group as our partners, we want to craft the best benefits and services for their employees to avail. We look forward to a great partnership."