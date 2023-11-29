Prime Bank partners with iFarmer to promote agri-finance with emphasis to women involved in farming

Prime Bank PLC, a leading private commercial bank, and iFarmer has joined hands to ease financing to farmers and agriculture entrepreneurs, with emphasis to women involved in farming.

It will enable easy financial access & credit facilities to hundreds of farmers and agriculture entrepreneurs across the country to boost up the production and expand related business.

Nazeem A. Choudhury, Deputy Managing Director of Prime Bank and Fahad Ifaz, Chief Executive Officer of iFarmer, exchanged the agreement documents on behalf of their respective organizations at Prime Bank head office in Dhaka, recently. Senior officials from both organizations were also present during the agreement signing ceremony.