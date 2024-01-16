Prime Bank Partners with FMO to boost inclusivity, sustainability initiatives

Prime Bank PLC, a leading private commercial bank in Bangladesh, has entered into a strategic partnership with FMO, the Dutch entrepreneurial bank, to amplify its commitment to inclusivity and sustainability.

The collaboration comes in the form of a Term Loan Agreement, with FMO providing USD 50 Million to Prime Bank for on-lending to projects focused on agriculture, women, youth, and green initiatives.

Established in 1995, Prime Bank has earned a reputation for delivering high-quality and impact-driven banking services to Corporate, MSME, and Retail customers in both conventional and Islamic modes. This partnership aligns with Prime Bank's vision to foster inclusive and sustainable prosperity through private sector investments that generate positive development impacts.

The agreement was formally signed by Mr. Hassan O. Rashid, Managing Director & CEO of Prime Bank, and Mr. Huib-Jan de Ruijter, Co-Chief Investment Officer of FMO. The collaboration reflects the shared commitment of both organizations to drive positive change and contribute to the economic development of Bangladesh.