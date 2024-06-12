Prime Bank partners with British Asian Trust and SAJIDA Foundation to donate funds

Prime Bank partners with British Asian Trust and SAJIDA Foundation to donate funds

Prime Bank PLC, a leading second generation local commercial bank in Bangladesh, has signed an MoU with British Asian Trust and SAJIDA Foundation at Bank's Gulshan corporate office on 12 June. 

Through this partnership, Prime Bank commits to donate funds to promote collaboration for identifying and investing in Bangladesh-based agricultural innovations that present the most impactful and promising solutions in climate resilience in Bangladesh, reads a press release.   

On behalf of Prime Bank, Additional Managing Director Faisal Rahman along with other senior officials were present. 

Eshrat Waris, country director of British Asian Trust Bangladesh and Muhymin Chowdhury, director, Impact Investments and Partnerships of SAJIDA Foundation represented their respective organisations.
 

