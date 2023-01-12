Prime Bank partners up with Bangladesh Bank to provide refinance facilities through Digital Nano Loans

Corporates

Press Release
12 January, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2023, 08:25 pm

Prime Bank partners up with Bangladesh Bank to provide refinance facilities through Digital Nano Loans

Prime Bank has partnered with Bangladesh Bank for providing Bangladesh Bank's refinance scheme titled "Refinance Scheme for Digital Nano Loan". 

Under this agreement, Prime Bank will receive refinancing from Bangladesh Bank against digitally disbursed nano loans. 

The agreement was signed at a ceremony held at Kazemi Centre, Bangladesh Bank, reads a press release.

Bangladesh Bank has announced the refinance scheme of Tk100 crore against Digital Nano Loans with an aim to expand the financial inclusion of marginalised population of the country. 

Hassan O Rashid, managing director and CEO of Prime Bank and Jayasree Bagchi, director, Financial Inclusion Department of Bangladesh Bank signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Md Abul Bashar, executive director of Bangladesh Bank; Md Iqbal Mohsin, additional director of Bangladesh Bank; ANM Mahfuz, DMD & CBO, Consumer Banking, Prime Bank and senior officials of both the organisations were present at the ceremony.

