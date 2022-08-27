Prime Bank partners up with Bangladesh Bank to provide refinance facilities to CMSMEs

Prime Bank has partnered with Bangladesh Bank for providing Bangladesh Bank's refinance scheme titled "Refinance Scheme against Term Loans to CMSME Sectors".

Under this agreement Prime Bank will be offering CMSMEs interest loan at only 7%.

The agreement was signed at a ceremony held at Bangladesh Bank head office in Dhaka where officials from both organisations were present, reads a press release.

Bangladesh Bank has announced the refinance scheme of Tk25,000 crore for CMSME entrepreneurs.

Cluster-based CMSMES, women entrepreneurs, entrepreneurs having special requirements and entrepreneurs impacted by any kind of natural calamities and Covid-19 will get priority in availing this facility.

This scheme will allow the CMSMEs to avail low-cost fund which will help them to flourish and achieve their utmost potential.

Hassan O Rashid, managing director and CEO of Prime Bank and Md Jaker Hossain, director, SME and Special Programmes Department of Bangladesh Bank signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations in presence of Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder, Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank Abu Farah Md Nasser, SEVP and Head of MSME Banking Division of Prime Bank Syed M Omar Tayub, and senior officials of both the organisations.

Commenting on the agreement, Hassan O Rashid said, "Cottage, micro, small, and medium enterprises are key drivers of Bangladesh's economy. Prime Bank with the support of Bangladesh Bank is proud to be a part of this journey and help CMSME sectors flourish."