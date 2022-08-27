Prime Bank partners up with Bangladesh Bank to provide refinance facilities to CMSMEs

Corporates

TBS Report
27 August, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2022, 04:03 pm

Related News

Prime Bank partners up with Bangladesh Bank to provide refinance facilities to CMSMEs

TBS Report
27 August, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2022, 04:03 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Prime Bank has partnered with Bangladesh Bank for providing Bangladesh Bank's refinance scheme titled "Refinance Scheme against Term Loans to CMSME Sectors". 

Under this agreement Prime Bank will be offering CMSMEs interest loan at only 7%.

The agreement was signed at a ceremony held at Bangladesh Bank head office in Dhaka where officials from both organisations were present, reads a press release.

Bangladesh Bank has announced the refinance scheme of Tk25,000 crore for CMSME entrepreneurs. 

Cluster-based CMSMES, women entrepreneurs, entrepreneurs having special requirements and entrepreneurs impacted by any kind of natural calamities and Covid-19 will get priority in availing this facility. 

This scheme will allow the CMSMEs to avail low-cost fund which will help them to flourish and achieve their utmost potential.

Hassan O Rashid, managing director and CEO of Prime Bank and Md Jaker Hossain, director, SME and Special Programmes Department of Bangladesh Bank signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations in presence of Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder, Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank Abu Farah Md Nasser, SEVP and Head of MSME Banking Division of Prime Bank Syed M Omar Tayub, and senior officials of both the organisations.

Commenting on the agreement, Hassan O Rashid said, "Cottage, micro, small, and medium enterprises are key drivers of Bangladesh's economy. Prime Bank with the support of Bangladesh Bank is proud to be a part of this journey and help CMSME sectors flourish."

Prime Bank / refinance scheme / CMSME

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A Rohingya girl carries a child at the Kutupalang refugee camp in Cox&#039;s Bazar, Bangladesh. Photo: Reuters

Can the EU do more to help Rohingya refugees go home?

1h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

How agriculture redefined humanity’s carb intake

6h | Food
Photo: Collected

Three bakeries baking loaves with love

5h | Food
Why Goodwill is the now and future king of thrift

Why Goodwill is the now and future king of thrift

4h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Why students are leaving Bangladesh?

1h | Videos
Nawazuddin set to play transgender woman in Haddi

Nawazuddin set to play transgender woman in Haddi

1h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Tips to build the ultimate gaming setup

4h | Videos
Enjoy new salad recipe every day

Enjoy new salad recipe every day

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

2
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

3
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation
Telecom

Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation

4
Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay
Economy

Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay

5
23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches
Banking

23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches

6
RMG makers fear losses as Walmart cancels orders globally
RMG

RMG makers fear losses as Walmart cancels orders globally