Prime Bank organises training, awareness programme on 'Prevention of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing'

Photo: PR

Prime Bank's AML & CFT Division recently organised a day-long training and awareness programme on "AML & CFT Compliance" at a local conference hall in Sylhet.

The event was inaugurated by Rup Ratan Pine, executive director (current charge) of Bangladesh Bank, Sylhet Office as the chief guest, reads a press release.

The programme was chaired by Md Ziaur Rahman, DMD & CAMLCO of Prime Bank.

Md Iqbal Hossain, SEVP & Deputy CAMLCO of Prime Bank delivered the welcome speech.

A total of 154 officials including BAMLCOs of 20 branches of Sylhet region of Prime Bank participated in the event.

AKM Ehsan, director (Inspection), Bangladesh Bank, Sylhet Office and officials of AML & CFT Division of Prime Bank conducted the day-long sessions as Resource Person.

The programme consisted of five sessions covering various important topics related to combating money laundering and financing of terrorism.

An evaluation test for the participants was held at the end of the training programme.