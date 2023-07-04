Prime Bank named best bank for ESG in 2023 by Asiamoney

Corporates

Press Release
04 July, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2023, 08:17 pm

Related News

Prime Bank named best bank for ESG in 2023 by Asiamoney

Press Release
04 July, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2023, 08:17 pm
Prime Bank named best bank for ESG in 2023 by Asiamoney

Prime Bank has been awarded the prestigious "Best Bank for Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)" in 2023 by Asiamoney.

This recognition underscores Prime Bank's unwavering commitment towards sustainable finance and responsible banking practices, reads a press release.

Asiamoney, a globally reputed UK based financial and management publication, conducts an annual evaluation of banks and their practices to identify industry leaders under various categories. This accolade serves as a testament to Prime Bank's strong focus on incorporating ESG considerations into its operations and decision-making processes.

"We are extremely happy to be recognised as the Best Bank for ESG by Asiamoney," said Hassan O Rashid, managing director and CEO of Prime Bank. 
"This award acknowledges the concerted efforts of our entire team and our steadfast dedication to sustainable finance. We firmly believe that responsible banking is not only essential for environment and society but also to create long-term value for our shareholders."

Prime Bank has prioritized sustainability as a core part of its business strategy. The bank has joined the Net Zero Banking Alliance (NZBA), an industry led, UN-convened alliance of banks worldwide with the commitment to build a greener planet aligning lending and investment portfolios with net zero emissions by 2050. 
 

Prime Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Touseful Islam

Dug-up roads and a divide too deep

3h | Thoughts
Dr Gawsia W Chowdhury. Illustration: TBS

Dr Gawsia W Chowdhury: Discovering fishing gear as major plastic pollutant and ways to upcycle it

11h | Panorama
Photo: Masum Billah

The school with no name: A ray of hope on a lonely char

11h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Bathtub shopping in Dhaka: 5 trendy options to consider

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Is a promoter like Satadru the only difference between Bangladesh and Kolkata?

Is a promoter like Satadru the only difference between Bangladesh and Kolkata?

12m | TBS SPORTS
Why Jenin a focal point of conflict?

Why Jenin a focal point of conflict?

3h | TBS World
French riot at ease

French riot at ease

7h | TBS World
How to adopt a child in Bangladesh

How to adopt a child in Bangladesh

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

4
Infographic: TBS
Stocks

Aziz Mohammad Bhai's second generation enters Olympic board

5
ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes
Bangladesh

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes

6
Photo: Collected
Stocks

Why Shahjalal Islami Bank's former chairman sold half stake