Prime Bank launches ‘Japan Desk’ to facilitate Bangladesh-Japan trade 

Corporates

TBS Report
02 October, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2022, 03:53 pm

Related News

Prime Bank launches ‘Japan Desk’ to facilitate Bangladesh-Japan trade 

TBS Report
02 October, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2022, 03:53 pm
Prime Bank launches ‘Japan Desk’ to facilitate Bangladesh-Japan trade 

Prime Bank has officially launched "Japan Desk" with the objective of facilitating cross-border business initiatives and investments between Japan and Bangladesh.

 Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh Ito Naoki attended the launching event as chief guest along with Tanjil Chowdhury, Chairman of Prime Bank and Hassan O Rashid, Managing Director and CEO, said a press release. 

Dignitaries from the diplomatic core and business communities of both Japan and Bangladesh were present at the event.

"Prime Bank, one of the best commercial banks in Bangladesh has taken this initiative of collaboration and mutual benefits by launching Japan Desk. As many Japanese companies are interested in establishing business in Bangladesh, the facilities by Prime Bank Japan Desk will support the growth of bilateral trade," said Ito Naoki in his speech at the launching.

Inaugurating the event, Hassan O Rashid said, "Japanese investments in Public and Private sector has played an important role in the economic and social development of Bangladesh. Launching of Japan Desk will further strengthen the bilateral trade and investment opportunity with Japan."

Prime Bank / Japan-Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Wardrobe organisation not only saves you time but also a lot of money because we frequently buy new items when we can&#039;t find the old ones. Photo: Collected

Why is it important to re-organise your closet?

4h | Mode
Aarong&#039;s Puja collection is focused on materials like muslin, silk, and cotton. Photo: Courtesy

A vibrant ensemble for Puja 

6h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Russia's annexation of Eastern Ukraine and the spectre of nuclear war

6h | Panorama
Tens of thousands of truckers are always on the move to keep the country’s supply chain seamless. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Truck drivers: The unsung heroes of the country's supply chain

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

19h | Videos
Total prize money of T20 World Cup Tk56 cr

Total prize money of T20 World Cup Tk56 cr

19h | Videos
Impact of the four Ukrainian regions' annexation

Impact of the four Ukrainian regions' annexation

20h | Videos
Mutual fund for low income population soon

Mutual fund for low income population soon

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
Bangladesh Competition Commission. Photo: Collected
Markets

Unilever, Bashundhara, Square, Pran among 36 sued for destabilising commodity markets