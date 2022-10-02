Prime Bank launches ‘Japan Desk’ to facilitate Bangladesh-Japan trade 

Prime Bank has officially launched "Japan Desk" with the objective of facilitating cross-border business initiatives and investments between Japan and Bangladesh.

Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh Ito Naoki attended the launching event as chief guest along with Tanjil Chowdhury, Chairman of Prime Bank and Hassan O Rashid, Managing Director and CEO, said a press release.

Dignitaries from the diplomatic core and business communities of both Japan and Bangladesh were present at the event.

"Prime Bank, one of the best commercial banks in Bangladesh has taken this initiative of collaboration and mutual benefits by launching Japan Desk. As many Japanese companies are interested in establishing business in Bangladesh, the facilities by Prime Bank Japan Desk will support the growth of bilateral trade," said Ito Naoki in his speech at the launching.

Inaugurating the event, Hassan O Rashid said, "Japanese investments in Public and Private sector has played an important role in the economic and social development of Bangladesh. Launching of Japan Desk will further strengthen the bilateral trade and investment opportunity with Japan."