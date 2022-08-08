Prime Bank launches integrated online prepaid collection service with DESCO 

Prime Bank and Dhaka Electric Supply Company Limited (DESCO) has partnered up for online prepaid electricity bill collection.

The agreement was signed at a ceremony held at the DESCO head office Monday (8 August) situated at Nikunja in Dhaka where officials from both organisations were present, said a press release.

The agreement between Prime Bank & DESCO will allow customers of DESCO to pay their prepaid electricity bills at their nearest Prime Bank branches and other alternative delivery channels.

Through this agreement, the transaction will be realised and updated in the DESCO database in real-time.

Engr Md Kausar Ameer Ali, Managing Director, DESCO; Kh Zoherul Islam, Joint Secretary and Executive Director (Finance), DESCO, Engr AKM Mahiuddin, Executive Director (Procurement), DESCO; Shams Abdullah Muhaimin, DMD and Head of Transaction Banking Division, Prime Bank, Mohammad Farhan Adel, Senior Vice President and Head of Cash Management, Prime Bank along with other high officials from both the organisations were also present during the ceremony.

DESCO Managing Director Kausar Ameer Ali said "DESCO is proud to have partnered up with Prime Bank that'll ensure safe, reliable & sustainable electricity supply. This agreement will allow us to ensure technologically advanced & exceptional customer experience."

Prime Bank DMD Shams Abdullah Muhaimin said, "Integrating DESCO's database with Prime Bank's Branch network & alternative delivery channels will help the customers of DESCO to pay their electricity bills in real time, reduce the hassle & make the whole process convenient. This will help both the organizations on their drive towards improving customer experience."