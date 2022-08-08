Prime Bank launches integrated online prepaid collection service with DESCO 

Corporates

TBS Report 
08 August, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2022, 05:43 pm

Related News

Prime Bank launches integrated online prepaid collection service with DESCO 

TBS Report 
08 August, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2022, 05:43 pm
Prime Bank launches integrated online prepaid collection service with DESCO 

Prime Bank and Dhaka Electric Supply Company Limited (DESCO) has partnered up for online prepaid electricity bill collection. 

The agreement was signed at a ceremony held at the DESCO head office Monday (8 August) situated at Nikunja in Dhaka where officials from both organisations were present, said a press release. 

The agreement between Prime Bank & DESCO will allow customers of DESCO to pay their prepaid electricity bills at their nearest Prime Bank branches and other alternative delivery channels.

Through this agreement, the transaction will be realised and updated in the DESCO database in real-time.

Engr Md Kausar Ameer Ali, Managing Director, DESCO; Kh Zoherul Islam, Joint Secretary and Executive Director (Finance), DESCO, Engr AKM Mahiuddin, Executive Director (Procurement), DESCO; Shams Abdullah Muhaimin, DMD and Head of Transaction Banking Division, Prime Bank, Mohammad Farhan Adel, Senior Vice President and Head of Cash Management, Prime Bank along with other high officials from both the organisations were also present during the ceremony.

DESCO Managing Director Kausar Ameer Ali said "DESCO is proud to have partnered up with Prime Bank that'll ensure safe, reliable & sustainable electricity supply. This agreement will allow us to ensure technologically advanced & exceptional customer experience." 

Prime Bank DMD Shams Abdullah Muhaimin said, "Integrating DESCO's database with Prime Bank's Branch network & alternative delivery channels will help the customers of DESCO to pay their electricity bills in real time, reduce the hassle & make the whole process convenient. This will help both the organizations on their drive towards improving customer experience."

Prime Bank / Dhaka Electric Supply Company Ltd. (DESCO)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: BSS

Begum Fazilatunnessa Mujib . . . woman of moral power

7h | Thoughts
Will Glass Cosmetics be your next skincare holy grail?

Will Glass Cosmetics be your next skincare holy grail?

11h | Brands
Akij Tableware: More than just dishes on a table

Akij Tableware: More than just dishes on a table

11h | Brands
Deeply depressed and afraid of living in total darkness, the Noakhali-based housewife Rasheda desires nothing but to get her vision back. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Blind people need 25,000 corneas. Sandhani gets around 25

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What caused the Megalodon to go extinct?

What caused the Megalodon to go extinct?

3h | Videos
92nd birth anniversary of Bangamata Fazilatunnesa Mujib today

92nd birth anniversary of Bangamata Fazilatunnesa Mujib today

4h | Videos
Challenges the world will face after 10 years

Challenges the world will face after 10 years

6h | Videos
Ukraine-Russia war at new stage, fear of nuclear radiation increasing

Ukraine-Russia war at new stage, fear of nuclear radiation increasing

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

2
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

3
July remittance hits two-year high
Economy

July remittance hits two-year high

4
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor

5
Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import
Economy

Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import

6
A liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker is tugged towards a thermal power station in Futtsu, east of Tokyo, Japan November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo
Energy

Summit proposes long-term LNG supply to Petrobangla