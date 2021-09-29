Prime Bank launches first-ever digital loan for RMG workers

Corporates

TBS Report
29 September, 2021, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 29 September, 2021, 10:20 pm

Related News

Prime Bank launches first-ever digital loan for RMG workers

Upon successful completion of the pilot, the bank intends to roll out the service across the country

TBS Report
29 September, 2021, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 29 September, 2021, 10:20 pm
Prime Bank launches first-ever digital loan for RMG workers

Prime Bank has introduced a digital loan disbursement system for the garments workers and this move is the first of its kind in the banking industry in Bangladesh.

The pilot launching of this service was in collaboration with Swisscontact and the British Fin-tech AGAM International, for selected factories only. 

Upon successful completion of the pilot, the bank intends to roll out the service across the country. 

The groundbreaking product proposed as 'PrimeAgrim' assesses customers' credit eligibility and completes disbursement digitally. Negating the hassles of document submission, all steps from loan application to assessing creditworthiness and sanctioning, will be digitally executed, saving time and energy. 

Commenting on the pioneering initiative, Prime Bank's Managing Director and CEO Hassan O Rashid said, "Prime Bank has always been at the forefront when it comes to technological innovations. This pilot run bears testament to our strong commitment towards financial inclusion through digital services." 

Prime Bank's DMD, CBO and Head of Consumer Banking ANM Mahfuz, said, "The RMG sector has the maximum contribution to our economy and this digital innovation will facilitate the RMG workers to access easy loan to meet their emergency requirements that will ensure financial inclusion for this very group".

Shabnam Nida Wazed, founder and CEO of AGAM International, said "For the first time in Bangladesh an initiative has been launched where customers, especially the garments workers can get loan in minutes without the hassle of queuing or visiting a branch in these uncertain times. We are extremely glad to be a part of it".
 

Prime Bank / RMG Workers

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

The Asian Highway: A pipe dream on paper

The Asian Highway: A pipe dream on paper

1d | Videos
Why North Korea Test Fires Ballistic Missiles?

Why North Korea Test Fires Ballistic Missiles?

1d | Videos
A School where Flowers Bloom

A School where Flowers Bloom

1d | Videos
Why India opposes Bangladesh maritime demarcation row?

Why India opposes Bangladesh maritime demarcation row?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students
Education

BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students

2
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

3
Photo :Noor-A-Alam
Education

Ministry plans to hold SSC from 14 Nov, HSC 1 Dec

4
Surplus work orders create 3 lakh RMG jobs
RMG

Surplus work orders create 3 lakh RMG jobs

5
Top 10 Fundraisers In 2021
Startups

Local startups shine attracting more foreign investment

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Banking

BB eases foreign exchange endorsement for travel