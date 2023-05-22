Prime Bank joins hands with Dream Square Resort to enhance customer experience

Prime Bank joins hands with Dream Square Resort to enhance customer experience

Prime Bank has recently announced a strategic partnership with Dream Square Resort, a renowned and prestigious resort in the country.

The agreement was signed at the Prime Bank head office premises, marking a significant milestone in their commitment to providing exceptional services to their valued customers, reads a press release.

Under this partnership, Prime Bank Monarch (Priority Banking) customers, credit/debit card holders, and Prime Bank employees will enjoy exclusive benefits, including preferential pricing, at the esteemed Dream Square Resort. 

This collaboration aims to enhance the overall customer experience and reinforce the strong reputation that both companies have built through its exceptional service quality.

Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank, and Md Rafiqul Islam, assistant director of Sales & Marketing of Dream Square Resort, signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on behalf of their respective organisations. 

Mamur Ahmed, head of Consumer Sales, and Masudul Haque Bhuiyan, head of Cards & ADC of Prime Bank, and senior officials from both organisations were also present during the MoU signing ceremony.

