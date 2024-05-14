Prime Bank Investment's roadshow in Singapore spotlights Bangladesh's capital market opportunities for remitters

Corporates

Press Release
14 May, 2024, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2024, 09:21 pm

Prime Bank Investment's roadshow in Singapore spotlights Bangladesh's capital market opportunities for remitters

Press Release
14 May, 2024, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2024, 09:21 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Prime Bank Investment Limited (PBIL) has hosted the ''Investment Roadshow Singapore 2024," aiming to empower remittance earners and unlock the nation's potential in the Capital Market. The event took place on Saturday, May 11, 2024 at Novotel Singapore.

Powered by PrimeInvest Probashi, a discretionary stock market investment solution for Remitters, the event garnered significant attention with the esteemed presence of His Excellency Md Tauhedul Islam NDC High Commissioner of People's Republic of Bangladesh in Singapore, Mohammad Shahriar Sidddiqui, Director, Bangladesh Bank, President of Singapore Bangladesh Society, President of Bangladesh Business Chamber in Singapore, President of Bangladeshi Marine Community in Singapore, Syed M Omar Tayub, Managing Director and CEO, Prime Bank Investment Ltd., Mohammed Samiullah, Executive Director and CEO of Prime Exchange Co. Pte, Singapore, and other high officials and valued guests were present in the roadshow.

Syed M Omar Tayub, Managing Director, and CEO of Prime Bank Investment presented the remarkable development witnessed in the economy and infrastructure of Bangladesh in last decade. Acknowledging the significant contribution of remittances to the economy being the 7th largest remittance earner globally, Mr. Tayub underscored the importance of harnessing these funds effectively. He highlighted the diverse investment opportunities available for remittance earners, showcasing avenues for them to maximize their financial potential and contribute further to the economic growth of the nation.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He emphasized that, "PrimeInvest Probashi is meticulously crafted for individuals residing and working abroad, entrusting us with their hard-earned remittances. With a seasoned investment management committee leading the charge, we pledge to safeguard and nurture their investments, endeavoring to deliver attractive returns over the long term. Leveraging our state-of-the-art online investment platform, seamless access to information through the PrimeInvest Portal, and an unwavering commitment to client satisfaction, we assure a world-class investment experience."

His Excellency Md Tauhedul Islam NDC High Commissioner of the People's Republic of Bangladesh in Singapore said, "This is the first time any investment bank of Bangladesh has taken such a big step for remitters. PBIL has launched PrimeInvest Probashi, a tailored stock market investment solution for those who live outside Bangladesh. He highlighted the challenges individuals face when investing their money and stressed the critical importance of trust in financial institutions. Investment Banks like PBIL need to inspire confidence in expatriates, both white and blue collar, encouraging them to invest their funds with global standard wealth management services.

Mohammad Shahriar Siddiqui, Director of Bangladesh Bank, praised this ground-breaking effort by PBIL for launching PrimeInvest Probashi, the discretionary product suite tailored specifically for remittance earners. He urged individuals to send remittances through formal channels, emphasizing their pivotal role in contributing to the economic development of the country.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

A glimpse inside a modern airport control room. Photo: Collected

The unsung air traffic controllers

13h | Panorama
The moral compass goes astray when making money is involved. Photo: vecteezy

Doing right is hard when doing wrong is profitable

1d | Panorama
Not only natural dyes, MiAA also works with natural fabrics like cotton, silk, and endi silk. Photo: Courtesy

MiAA: Bringing back class in luxury

1d | Panorama
Mother and child painting by Kate Ahn. Photo: Collected

It only takes a Mother - for Mother's Day

2d | Features

More Videos from TBS

The US senator gave the idea of a nuclear attack on Gaza

The US senator gave the idea of a nuclear attack on Gaza

2h | Videos
Bangladesh’s T-20 World Cup squad review

Bangladesh’s T-20 World Cup squad review

2h | Videos
MV Abdullah crew arrives at Chattogram port

MV Abdullah crew arrives at Chattogram port

3h | Videos
It will take two months for Ukraine to turn around

It will take two months for Ukraine to turn around

36m | Videos