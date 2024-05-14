Prime Bank Investment's roadshow in Singapore spotlights Bangladesh's capital market opportunities for remitters

Prime Bank Investment Limited (PBIL) has hosted the ''Investment Roadshow Singapore 2024," aiming to empower remittance earners and unlock the nation's potential in the Capital Market. The event took place on Saturday, May 11, 2024 at Novotel Singapore.

Powered by PrimeInvest Probashi, a discretionary stock market investment solution for Remitters, the event garnered significant attention with the esteemed presence of His Excellency Md Tauhedul Islam NDC High Commissioner of People's Republic of Bangladesh in Singapore, Mohammad Shahriar Sidddiqui, Director, Bangladesh Bank, President of Singapore Bangladesh Society, President of Bangladesh Business Chamber in Singapore, President of Bangladeshi Marine Community in Singapore, Syed M Omar Tayub, Managing Director and CEO, Prime Bank Investment Ltd., Mohammed Samiullah, Executive Director and CEO of Prime Exchange Co. Pte, Singapore, and other high officials and valued guests were present in the roadshow.

Syed M Omar Tayub, Managing Director, and CEO of Prime Bank Investment presented the remarkable development witnessed in the economy and infrastructure of Bangladesh in last decade. Acknowledging the significant contribution of remittances to the economy being the 7th largest remittance earner globally, Mr. Tayub underscored the importance of harnessing these funds effectively. He highlighted the diverse investment opportunities available for remittance earners, showcasing avenues for them to maximize their financial potential and contribute further to the economic growth of the nation.

He emphasized that, "PrimeInvest Probashi is meticulously crafted for individuals residing and working abroad, entrusting us with their hard-earned remittances. With a seasoned investment management committee leading the charge, we pledge to safeguard and nurture their investments, endeavoring to deliver attractive returns over the long term. Leveraging our state-of-the-art online investment platform, seamless access to information through the PrimeInvest Portal, and an unwavering commitment to client satisfaction, we assure a world-class investment experience."

His Excellency Md Tauhedul Islam NDC High Commissioner of the People's Republic of Bangladesh in Singapore said, "This is the first time any investment bank of Bangladesh has taken such a big step for remitters. PBIL has launched PrimeInvest Probashi, a tailored stock market investment solution for those who live outside Bangladesh. He highlighted the challenges individuals face when investing their money and stressed the critical importance of trust in financial institutions. Investment Banks like PBIL need to inspire confidence in expatriates, both white and blue collar, encouraging them to invest their funds with global standard wealth management services.

Mohammad Shahriar Siddiqui, Director of Bangladesh Bank, praised this ground-breaking effort by PBIL for launching PrimeInvest Probashi, the discretionary product suite tailored specifically for remittance earners. He urged individuals to send remittances through formal channels, emphasizing their pivotal role in contributing to the economic development of the country.