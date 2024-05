Prime Bank Investment wins first place as merchant bank in Independence Golden Jubilee Award 2023

Prime Bank Investment Ltd (PBIL) has been honoured with the "Independence Golden Jubilee Award 2023", presented by the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) on 22 May 2024.

PBIL secured the 1st position in the Merchant Bank category, recognising its significant contributions to the development of the country's capital market.

Chief Guest of the award-giving ceremony Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury MP, the Speaker of the National Parliament and special guest Waseqa Ayesha Khan MP, state minister of Finance handed over the award to Syed M Omar Tayub, managing director & CEO of Prime Bank Investment Ltd.

The ceremony was presided over by Prof Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, chairman of BSEC and were attended by all the Commissioners and high officials of BSEC as well as senior officials from other institutions related to the capital market.

Tayub upon receiving the award said, "We are overwhelmed to receive this prestigious award. This award is a testament to our strong commitment to offering best-in-class and innovative products and services to our clients. We pursue the best corporate governance practices, and our corporate culture promotes client-centricity, innovation, and sustainable performance.,"

He further expressed, "We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our esteemed board members, management and employees of Prime Bank PLC, valued clients, employees, and all other stakeholders for their unwavering support, as this award is a reflection of their confidence in our capabilities."

Prime Bank Investment Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Prime Bank PLC, has established itself as the preferred investment bank, effectively bridging the gap between the demand side, who need fundraising support, and the supply side by introducing innovative products and services tailored to individuals and institutions across all classes.