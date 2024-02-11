Prime Bank Investment successfully facilitates two merger & acquisition deals for Magura Group

Photo: Courtesy

Prime Bank Investment Limited (PBIL) successfully completed two significant Merger & Acquisition (M&A) of listed concerns for Magura Group, solidifying its position as a leading investment bank in Bangladesh.

Pearl Paper and Board Mills Limited (Transferor) merged with Bangladesh Monospool Paper Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (Transferee & Listed Concern), while Magura Paper Mills Limited (Transferor) merged with Paper Processing & Packaging Limited (Transferee & Listed Concern). Both mergers received approval from the Honorable High Court Division of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh on November 27, 2023, and subsequently received consent from the Bangladesh Securities & Exchange Commission (BSEC) on January 30, 2024. The transactions aimed to raise paid-up capital as per regulatory requirements, enhance management efficiency, and foster growth in respective markets.

As the advisor, PBIL played a crucial role in structuring the deals, preparing amalgamation schemes, and liaising with legal representatives and regulatory bodies.

Mr. Khandoker Raihan Ali, FCA, COO of PBIL, emphasized the firm's commitment to efficient deal execution and regulatory compliance.

Mr. Syed M Omar Tayub, Managing Director & CEO of PBIL, highlighted the significance of these M&A in the current business landscape and reaffirmed PBIL's dedication to serving as a trusted advisor for corporations and financial institutions seeking strategic mergers.

Mr. Mustafa Kamal Mohiuddin, Chairman of Magura Group, praised PBIL's expertise and leadership in navigating complex M&A transactions and expressed satisfaction with their professionalism and proficiency.

PBIL, a wholly owned subsidiary of Prime Bank PLC, remains committed to delivering unparalleled financial solutions, including raising equity and debt capital, providing corporate advisory services, and offering portfolio management services.