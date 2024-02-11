Prime Bank Investment successfully facilitates two merger & acquisition deals for Magura Group

Corporates

Press Release
11 February, 2024, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2024, 07:43 pm

Prime Bank Investment successfully facilitates two merger & acquisition deals for Magura Group

Press Release
11 February, 2024, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2024, 07:43 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Prime Bank Investment Limited (PBIL) successfully completed two significant Merger & Acquisition (M&A) of listed concerns for Magura Group, solidifying its position as a leading investment bank in Bangladesh.

Pearl Paper and Board Mills Limited (Transferor) merged with Bangladesh Monospool Paper Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (Transferee & Listed Concern), while Magura Paper Mills Limited (Transferor) merged with Paper Processing & Packaging Limited (Transferee & Listed Concern). Both mergers received approval from the Honorable High Court Division of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh on November 27, 2023, and subsequently received consent from the Bangladesh Securities & Exchange Commission (BSEC) on January 30, 2024. The transactions aimed to raise paid-up capital as per regulatory requirements, enhance management efficiency, and foster growth in respective markets.

As the advisor, PBIL played a crucial role in structuring the deals, preparing amalgamation schemes, and liaising with legal representatives and regulatory bodies.

Mr. Khandoker Raihan Ali, FCA, COO of PBIL, emphasized the firm's commitment to efficient deal execution and regulatory compliance.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Mr. Syed M Omar Tayub, Managing Director & CEO of PBIL, highlighted the significance of these M&A in the current business landscape and reaffirmed PBIL's dedication to serving as a trusted advisor for corporations and financial institutions seeking strategic mergers.

Mr. Mustafa Kamal Mohiuddin, Chairman of Magura Group, praised PBIL's expertise and leadership in navigating complex M&A transactions and expressed satisfaction with their professionalism and proficiency.

PBIL, a wholly owned subsidiary of Prime Bank PLC, remains committed to delivering unparalleled financial solutions, including raising equity and debt capital, providing corporate advisory services, and offering portfolio management services.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Sagar Sarwar, news editor of Massranga Television, and Meherun Runi, senior reporter of ATN Bangla TV, were killed on the early hours of 11 February 2012, in a rented house in West Rajabazar of the capital.

From 48 hours to '50 years': The never-ending Sagar-Runi murder mystery

8h | Bangladesh
Many beachgoers risk injuries, while others are stung by sting rays or jellyfish. Lifeguards try to promptly transport them to the hospital. Photo: Courtesy

A real-life superhero who rescues people from drowning

13h | Panorama
Emtiaz Kabir Iftu. Photo: Courtesy

An incredible journey cut short by tragedy

1d | Panorama
A hardcover copy of ‘The BBC: Myth of A Public Service’ by Tom Mills. Photo: Collected

Debunking the myth: Is the BBC really a ‘free’ public broadcaster?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Imran Khan can be the Pakistan’s PM

How Imran Khan can be the Pakistan’s PM

1h | Videos
What is the AFC Asian Cup 2023 prize money?

What is the AFC Asian Cup 2023 prize money?

7m | Videos
Steel houses are being built by KY Two Tone

Steel houses are being built by KY Two Tone

1h | Videos
'Boimela Compass' will direct you to the desired stall

'Boimela Compass' will direct you to the desired stall

3h | Videos