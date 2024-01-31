Prime Bank Investment Ltd unveils cutting-edge web portal to enhance client experience

31 January, 2024, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 31 January, 2024, 03:12 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Prime Bank Investment Limited (PBIL), a leading investment bank and a wholly owned subsidiary of Prime Bank PLC., launched its web portal-- PrimeInvest Portal on Tuesday (30 January).

The introduction of this newly launched web portal marks a significant milestone in the company's ongoing commitment to providing innovative capital market investment-related services and exceptional experiences for its clientele. 

The newly launched web portal, accessible at portal.pbil.com.bd, will enable investors to monitor their portfolio dashboards; request IPO application; process cash deposits/withdrawal; view and download portfolio reports, trade confirmations, ledger statements, tax certificates, dividend information, gain/loss report etc. The web portal is optimized for various devices, including desktops, tablets, and smartphones, ensuring a seamless and consistent experience on the go. As PBIL continues to redefine the investment landscape, clients are encouraged to explore the wide array of investment services offered through the PrimeInvest Portal. 

On this occasion, Syed M Omar Tayub, managing director and CEO, of PBIL, said, "In today's technology-driven era, we remain dedicated to the seamless integration of technology into all our operations. We believe that providing clients with easy access to information and tools is pivotal in fostering strong, long-term relationships. Our web portal has been crafted meticulously to enhance the user experience for all our investors as they can easily navigate the portal and access a range of investment services with just a few clicks." 

