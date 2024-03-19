Prime Bank Investment joins forces with Confidence Group to provide Investment Banking services

Prime Bank Investment Limited (PBIL) proudly announces the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Confidence Group, a leading conglomerate in Bangladesh, marking the commencement of a strategic collaboration to provide comprehensive investment banking services.

With this collaboration, PBIL and UCBIL will jointly provide tailored investment banking services to Confidence Group, covering equity and debt capital arrangement, corporate advisory services, and more.

The signing ceremony, held at The Westin Dhaka, brought together esteemed leaders, including Engr. Rezaul Karim, Chairman, and Mr. Imran Karim, Vice-Chairman from Confidence Group; Mr. Syed M Omar Tayub, Managing Director & CEO, and Mr. Khandoker Raihan Ali, FCA, Chief Operating Officer from Prime Bank Investment; and Mr. Tanzim Alamgir, Managing Director & CEO of UCB Investment. Distinguished individuals such as Mr. Faisal Rahman, AMD, and Mr. Sajid Rahman, SEVP from Prime Bank PLC., along with Mr. Arif Quadri, Managing Director & CEO, and Mr. ATM Tahmiduzzaman, AMD from UCB PLC., graced the occasion, alongside other senior personnel from each organization.

PBIL's longstanding partnership with Confidence Group, dates back from 2010, when it facilitated a significant equity transaction raising BDT 526.6 million through the issuance of Rights Share for Confidence Cement Limited, underscores its commitment to the conglomerate's growth trajectory. Additionally, Confidence Group has been a highly valued client of Prime Bank PLC.

Confidence Group, a Bangladeshi conglomerate, commenced its operation in 1991 with cement manufacturing and has diversified into mid-tech manufacturing engineering products, power generation, and the manufacture of Spun Pre-stressed Concrete poles. With its diverse portfolio spanning sectors such as cement manufacturing, infrastructure development, power generation, and more, Confidence Group is well-positioned for further growth and expansion.

PBIL, a subsidiary of Prime Bank PLC, has a strong track record of raising capital for renowned corporations, banks, and financial institutions, totaling BDT 10,000 million through equity instruments and BDT 60,000 million through debt instruments. Specializing in advisory services such as M&A and valuation, PBIL solidifies its position as a leading investment bank in Bangladesh. With a portfolio asset under management nearly BDT 10,000 million, PBIL introduces PrimeInvest, the country's first comprehensive discretionary portfolio suite, showcasing its expertise across all facets of investment banking, making it a comprehensive Investment Bank in the country.