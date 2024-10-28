Prime Bank introduces salary in advance in Payroll Banking

Prime Bank introduces salary in advance in Payroll Banking

Prime Bank PLC., a leading financial institution dedicated to driving innovation and delivering customer-centric financial solutions, has introduced a new feature for payroll banking customers to withdraw "salary in advance."

Prime Bank payroll banking service employees can use the feature through the PrimeAgrim mobile app. The bank recently signed an agreement with Dutch-Bangla Pack Limited at the Bank's Gulshan corporate office.

As per the agreement, employees of Dutch-Bangla Pack Limited can withdraw their salary in advance using Prime Bank's AI-driven Platform, Prime Agrim. This platform is designed to seamlessly and efficiently facilitate partner employees' emergency financial needs.

PrimeAgrim evaluates customers' credit eligibility in real time and processes loan disbursements digitally, eliminating the need for manual document submission and thereby saving valuable time and effort. The platform leverages cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and alternative credit assessment tools to provide a hassle-free digital experience.

Faisal Rahman, Additional Managing Director of Prime Bank PLC and Abdul Mumit, Managing Director of Dutch-Bangla Pack Limited, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations. Mamur Ahmed, Head of Consumer Sales, Md. was also in attendance. Asif Bin Idrish SEVP & Head of Commercial Banking Division of Prime Bank and Abdullah Al Mamun, Head of Finance, Maria Tripty, Senior Officer, Sustainability and Planning of Dutch-Bangla Pack Limited, alongside other senior officials from the partnering organisations.

