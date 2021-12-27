Prime Bank inks deal with GPH Ispat to introduce Mortgage Free Loan for its dealers
The partnership will help registered GPH Ispat dealers to enjoy collateral free MSME loan up to Tk1 Crore from Prime Bank with 24/7 banking and dedicated dealer helpdesk
Prime Bank has recently introduced a dedicated distributor financing programme named "Prime Dealer" to serve the dealers/distributors of large corporates across the country.
Under the Prime Dealer programme, Prime Bank Ltd has initiated a strategic partnership with GPH Ispat Ltd.
The partnership will help registered GPH Ispat dealers to enjoy collateral free MSME loan up to Tk1 Crore from Prime Bank with 24/7 banking and dedicated dealer helpdesk, reads a press release.
To grace the ceremony, Champak Chakrabortty, head of credit synchronisation and monitoring unit of GPH Ispat along with Syed Omar Tayub, SEVP & head of msme banking division of Prime Bank were present with other senior officials from both the organisations.
Commenting on the partnership, Managing Director & CEO of Prime Bank Hassan O Rashid said, "It is a great initiative for GPH Ispat & Prime Bank to team up and support the growth of MSME in Bangladesh towards more financial inclusion."