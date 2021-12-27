Prime Bank inks deal with GPH Ispat to introduce Mortgage Free Loan for its dealers

TBS Report
27 December, 2021, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2021, 09:43 pm

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Prime Bank has recently introduced a dedicated distributor financing programme named "Prime Dealer" to serve the dealers/distributors of large corporates across the country.

Under the Prime Dealer programme, Prime Bank Ltd has initiated a strategic partnership with GPH Ispat Ltd.

The partnership will help registered GPH Ispat dealers to enjoy collateral free MSME loan up to Tk1 Crore from Prime Bank with 24/7 banking and dedicated dealer helpdesk, reads a press release.

To grace the ceremony, Champak Chakrabortty, head of credit synchronisation and monitoring unit of GPH Ispat along with Syed Omar Tayub, SEVP & head of msme banking division of Prime Bank were present with other senior officials from both the organisations.  

Commenting on the partnership, Managing Director & CEO of Prime Bank Hassan O Rashid said, "It is a great initiative for GPH Ispat & Prime Bank to team up and support the growth of MSME in Bangladesh towards more financial inclusion." 

