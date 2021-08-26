Prime Bank inaugurates ATMs at Dhaka EPZ and BKSP

The Premier Bank Limited has recently opened two ATM booths at Dhaka EPZ and BKSP.

According to a press release, Major General Md Nazrul Islam, SPP, ndu, afwc, psc, G, Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority inaugurated the EPZ ATM booth as chief guest while M Reazul Karim, managing director and CEO of PBL, presided over the program.

Shahed Sekander, Deputy Managing Director, PBL and Md Tareq Uddin, EVP and head of brand marketing and communications, PBL, clients, businessmen, number of local elites and officials of the Dhaka EPZ, DICA Tex and the Bank were also present on the occasion.

Sami Karim, Deputy Managing Director, PBL inaugurated DICA Tex ATM Booth as chief guest.

Mohammad Nazrul Islam thanked the respective authorities for supporting and enabling this progress of the export processing zones through multifaceted banking services.

M Reazul Karim said that the Dhaka EPZ and DICA Tex ATM booths will enable the local workers and customers to carry out transactions 24 hours a day.