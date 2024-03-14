Prime Bank hosts workshop to empower exporters with innovative financial solutions

Press Release
14 March, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2024, 08:35 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

In an initiative aimed at bolstering the growth of export-oriented businesses in Bangladesh, Prime Bank recently organised an enlightening workshop titled "Facilitating Trade Finance: Challenges and Opportunities."

The exclusive event, held in Dhaka, was geared towards engaging representatives from the bank's premier export clientele to introduce International Factoring, Prime Bank's latest financial product, and to update attendees on the latest industry regulations, reads a press release.

The workshop was led by the esteemed Dr Prashanta Kumar Banerjee, professor at the Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management, who illuminated the concept of Factoring as a vital alternative financing tool.

Dr Banerjee emphasised its significance in mitigating business risks and expediting the cash flow cycle, essential elements for thriving in today's competitive export markets.

Highlighting the practical aspects of these innovations, Md Rafiqul Islam, vice president of the Trade Services Division at Prime Bank, provided valuable insights into regulatory compliance. His presentation aimed to elevate the attendees' understanding and manoeuvrability within the complex landscape of international trade finance.

Distinguished Prime Bank officials, including Shams Abdullah Muhaimin, deputy managing director of Transaction Banking, and Mahbuba Ashraf, executive vice president of the Transaction Banking Division, graced the event with their presence, reinforcing the bank's commitment to facilitating the growth and success of its clients.

This workshop marks a significant milestone in Prime Bank's ongoing efforts to empower its export-oriented clientele with cutting-edge financial solutions and expert insights, ensuring they remain at the forefront of global trade competitiveness.

