Prime Bank holds training on “Prevention of Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing” 

Prime Bank's AML and CFT Division and Branches Distribution Network, Chattogram Region -2 jointly organised a day-long training programme on "AML & CFT Compliance" at a local conference hall in Cumilla recently.

The programme was chaired by Md Iqbal Hossain, SEVP and deputy CAMLCO of Prime Bank, reads a press release issued in this regard.

While, Md Masud Alam, head of branches distribution network, Chattogram Region-02, delivered the welcome speech.

A total of 81 officials including branch heads, and operations managers of 12 branches of Chattogram Region-2 participated in the training program.

A total of four sessions in the training program covered various important topics related to combating money laundering and financing of terrorism.

At the end of the training program, a question and answer session and evaluation test was held.