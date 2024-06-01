Prime Bank holds successful 29th AGM

Corporates

Press Release
01 June, 2024, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2024, 03:55 pm

Prime Bank holds successful 29th AGM

Press Release
01 June, 2024, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2024, 03:55 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Prime Bank PLC Successfully conducted its 29th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Thursday, May 30th, 2024, at 11:00 am in the presence of 312 registered shareholders.

Shareholders passed all (six) ordinary resolutions presented for their approval, which include a 17.5% cash dividend for the year 2023, the financial statements for the Year 2023 along with the directors' & audit reports, re-election of retired directors, appointment/re-appointment of independent directors, and re-appointment of statutory and compliance auditors.

Tanjil Chowdhury, Chairman of the Bank, presided over the virtual AGM, where the Chairman of the assistive Committees, Directors of the Bank, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and senior Bank officials were also present.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Audit Committee Chairman Anwaruddin Chowdhury FCA and Chief Executive Officer Hasan O Rashid addressed the shareholders besides the Chairman of the Bank. The Company Secretary moderated the live-streamed event, where representatives from the stock exchanges, and auditors were also present.

Notably, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) allowed holding AGM digitally only to those listed companies maintaining the "A" category for the last 5 (five) consecutive years.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Babar Ali on the top of the world. Photo: Courtesy

When Babar Ali came face-to-face with climate change during his Everest-Lhotse summit

8h | Panorama
Even in Bangladesh’s major tourist destinations, options for recreational activities such as rides or trails are scarce for tourists. Photo: Minhaj Uddin

No roads lead to Bangladesh: The country's struggle to attract tourists

1d | Panorama
An area clear-felled for tobacco cultivation on the bank of the river Sangu in Bandarban. The chemicals used in tobacco farming also pollute the creeks – the main source of drinking water for hill communities. Photo: Syed Zakir Hussain

How tobacco farming is speeding up deforestation in the hills

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Can you tell the quality of a fabric?

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Donald Trump found guilty in bribery case

Donald Trump found guilty in bribery case

1h | Videos
The first U.S. president to face criminal sentencing

The first U.S. president to face criminal sentencing

2h | Videos
The tech giant is looking for alternative markets outside the Chinese ring

The tech giant is looking for alternative markets outside the Chinese ring

6h | Videos
Nikki Haley's Message on Israeli Missile: Finish Them Off

Nikki Haley's Message on Israeli Missile: Finish Them Off

1d | Videos