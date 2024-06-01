Prime Bank holds successful 29th AGM

Prime Bank PLC Successfully conducted its 29th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Thursday, May 30th, 2024, at 11:00 am in the presence of 312 registered shareholders.

Shareholders passed all (six) ordinary resolutions presented for their approval, which include a 17.5% cash dividend for the year 2023, the financial statements for the Year 2023 along with the directors' & audit reports, re-election of retired directors, appointment/re-appointment of independent directors, and re-appointment of statutory and compliance auditors.

Tanjil Chowdhury, Chairman of the Bank, presided over the virtual AGM, where the Chairman of the assistive Committees, Directors of the Bank, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and senior Bank officials were also present.

The Audit Committee Chairman Anwaruddin Chowdhury FCA and Chief Executive Officer Hasan O Rashid addressed the shareholders besides the Chairman of the Bank. The Company Secretary moderated the live-streamed event, where representatives from the stock exchanges, and auditors were also present.

Notably, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) allowed holding AGM digitally only to those listed companies maintaining the "A" category for the last 5 (five) consecutive years.