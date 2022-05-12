Prime Bank holds 27th AGM

Prime Bank holds 27th AGM

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

The 27th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Prime Bank Ltd was held virtually on Thursday (12 May) in the presence of 293 shareholders, Board of Directors, Independent Scrutiniser, auditors, observers, and high officials of the bank.

The meeting was chaired by Chairman of the Bank Tanjil Chowdhury, reads a press release.

The shareholders approved a 17.5% cash dividend for the year 2021 along with adoption of Director's Report & Audited Financials, appointment and reappointment of directors, statutory auditor, and compliance auditor.

Among others, Executive Committee Chairman Zaeem Ahmed, Audit Committee Chairman Anwaruddin Chowdhury FCA, Risk Management Committee Chairman Sharif MNU Bhuiyan, former Chairman Azam J Chowdhury, and Managing Director and CEO Hassan O Rashid were present during the meeting.

