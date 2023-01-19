Prime Bank to hold award ceremony of 'Education Support Programme'
Prime Bank is organising the award giving ceremony of Education Support Programme of the bank's Foundation.
The ceremony will be held on 21 January at 11:30am in Le Meridien's Grand Ballroom (Floor 14), said a press release.
Prime Bank Foundation Chairman Azam J Chowdhury will chair the event.
Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury will attend the event as chief guest while Professor Syed Manzoorul Islam, educationist, will attend as special guest.