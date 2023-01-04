Prime Bank Foundation signs MoU to build 500-bed hospital

Prime Bank Foundation, a non-profit philanthropic initiative of Prime Bank Limited, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Ehsan Khan Architects Limited on Wednesday for setting up a state-of-the-art healthcare facility at Ashulia, Savar in Dhaka.

The 500-plus-bed international standard hospital will include world-class services for primary and tertiary care, a residential compound, and education facilities for the future doctors and nurses.

London-based International Hospitals Group (IHG) conducted the feasibility study for the project, which is expected to be financed by international financiers.

Prime Bank Foundation Chairman Azam J Chowdhury, Prime Bank Chairman Tanjil Chowdhury, and representatives of both the organisations were present at the signing event at the head office of Prime Bank.

"Our long-term plan was to set up a hospital. We want the hospital that we are going to build, will be different from other hospitals in Bangladesh and it will be world-class," Azam J Chowdhury said.

He added: Our hospital will have open spaces like the National Hospital of Singapore and will have all kinds of comprehensive facilities.

The hospital will have all the latest machinery as well. Efforts will be made to ensure that poor people can get services from there at a low cost.