Prime Bank Foundation holds Education Support Programme (ESP) award giving ceremony

Corporates

Press Release
21 January, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2023, 05:12 pm

Prime Bank Foundation arranged its scholarship award-giving ceremony at a local hotel in the capital on 21 January.

Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, speaker of Bangladesh National Parliament, graced the ceremony as the chief guest while educationalist Professor Syed Manzoorul Islam was present as the special guest, reads a press release. 

Azam J Chowdhury, chairman of Prime Bank Foundation, presided over the event. 

Tanjil Chowdhury, chairman of Prime Bank, the directors of Prime Bank, and the CEO of Prime Bank Foundation Dr Iqbal Anwar were also present. High officials from Prime Bank and Prime Bank Foundation, the scholarship awardees and their guardians also attended the event. 

Education Support Programme (ESP) is one of Prime Bank Foundation's brilliant initiatives. Operational since 2007, the programme has been providing scholarships to several underprivileged but meritorious students from all over Bangladesh. So far, 4,227 students have received scholarships from Education Support Programme, inclusive of the 260 awardees of 2022.

The awardees of 2022 received scholarships of Tk2,600 monthly to meet their educational expenses until they graduate. These students have been selected by the advisory committee of the Education Support Programme, which consists of Professor MQK Talukder, Professor Syed Manzoorul Islam & Rashida K Chowdhury.

Besides Education Support Programme, Prime Bank Foundation established Prime Bank Grammar School, Prime Bank Eye Hospital, and Prime College of Nursing, Dhaka. Additionally, the Foundation signed a Memorandum of Understanding with consultants on 4 January for building an international standard 500-bed hospital at Ashulia, Savar, Dhaka. 

The construction of this state-of-the-art hospital will commence shortly and there are plans to establish a medical college too.

