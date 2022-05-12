Prime Bank Eye Hospital celebrates Nurses Day

Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

Prime Bank Eye Hospital (an initiative of the Prime Bank Foundation) celebrated International Nurse's Day at its premises in Dhanmondi, Dhaka on Thursday (12 May).

"Nurses are the frontline workers, who help people come out of the pain and smile. Their untiring services towards the community are indeed appreciable. The Prime Bank Eye Hospital salutes the nurses in Bangladesh and around the globe,"Prime Bank Eye Hospital said in a press release. 

The theme for this year is "Nurses: A Voice to Lead - Invest in nursing and respect rights to secure global health"

Labib Tazone Utshab, Coordinator, Prime Bank Eye Hospital said, "More must be done to protect nursing workforce, says Prime Bank Eye Hospital Coordinator."

Prime Bank Foundation strongly believes that the nursing workforce in primary healthcare services should be strengthened through investment in education, jobs, and leadership, the press release added. 

The foundation is already working on it through their nursing college, situated in Khilkhet.

