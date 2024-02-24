Prime Bank expands Islamic banking services through agent banking outlets

24 February, 2024, 01:35 pm
Prime Bank expands Islamic banking services through agent banking outlets

Photo: Courtesy
Prime Bank, a leading financial institution, is pleased to announce the expansion of its Islamic banking services through agent banking outlets, providing customers with the option to avail both conventional and Islamic banking services. 

This strategic initiative aims to cater to the growing demand for Sharia-compliant financial solutions among customers who embrace the principles of Islamic Banking. reads a press release. 

Prime Bank's Islamic banking services, offered under the umbrella of Hasanah Islamic Banking for the last 28 years, reinforces Prime Bank's commitment to providing inclusive and diverse financial services. Customers who have traditionally availed conventional banking services from Prime Bank can now benefit from a comprehensive range of Sharia-compliant products and services.

Dr. M. Shamsher Ali, chairman of Prime Bank's Sharia Board, expressed his enthusiasm about the expansion, stating, "Prime Bank has always prioritized adherence to Sharia principles in our Hasanah Islamic Banking segment. With the introduction of Islamic banking services through agent banking outlets, we are extending the reach of ethical and Sharia-compliant financial solutions to a broader customer base. This aligns with our commitment to offering banking services that resonate with the values of our customers."

Nazeem A. Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank, also commented on the development, saying, "We believe in fostering financial inclusion and diversity to meet the evolving needs of our customers. The expansion of Islamic banking services through our agent banking outlets is a testament to ensuring inclusion of all segments through innovative and customer-centric solutions."

Prime Bank remains steadfast in its mission to serve the diverse financial preferences of its customers. The bank reassures its commitment to upholding the principles of Islamic Banking and maintaining the highest standards of compliance with Sharia law.

 

