Prime Bank donates blankets to PM’s relief fund

Prime Bank has donated 100,000 blankets to the Prime Minister's Relief and Welfare Fund to help underprivileged people in the upcoming winter season.

the donation was made as part of the bank's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, reads a press release.

Prime Bank's Audit Committee Chairman Anwaruddin Chowdhury FCA and Managing Director & CEO Hassan O Rashid handed over the blanket to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the premier's office in Dhaka on 10 November 2022.