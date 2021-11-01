Prime Bank donates blankets to PM’s Relief Fund

Corporates

TBS Report
01 November, 2021, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2021, 02:34 pm

Related News

Prime Bank donates blankets to PM’s Relief Fund

The Prime Minister virtually joined the handover ceremony from the Ganabhaban

TBS Report
01 November, 2021, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2021, 02:34 pm
Prime Bank donates blankets to PM’s Relief Fund

As part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Prime Bank has donated 100,000 blankets to the Prime Minister's Relief and Welfare Fund to help the underprivileged people in the upcoming winter season. 

On behalf of the Prime Minister, her Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus received the blankets from Prime Bank's Executive Committee Chairman Zaeem Ahmed and Independent Director C.Q.K Mustaq Ahmedon Thursday at the Prime Minister's Office in the capital, said a Prime Bank press release.

The Prime Minister virtually joined the handover ceremony from the Ganabhaban.

Prime Bank / Prime Minister's Relief and Welfare Fund / blankets

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Hill Tracts enterprise now struggling to survive

Hill Tracts enterprise now struggling to survive

1d | Videos
Sonali bag: big potential, poor attention

Sonali bag: big potential, poor attention

1d | Videos
Hypersonic weapon raising global tension

Hypersonic weapon raising global tension

1d | Videos
Delicious seafood at affordable budget

Delicious seafood at affordable budget

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

2
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

3
Logo of Unilever. Picture: Collected
Corporates

Unilever Bangladesh searching for future business leaders

4
'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun
Sports

'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun

5
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

6
A variety of wall clocks are sold wholesale for a minimum price of Tk100. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Time slows for Patuatuli’s watch sellers 