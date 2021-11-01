Prime Bank donates blankets to PM’s Relief Fund

As part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Prime Bank has donated 100,000 blankets to the Prime Minister's Relief and Welfare Fund to help the underprivileged people in the upcoming winter season.

On behalf of the Prime Minister, her Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus received the blankets from Prime Bank's Executive Committee Chairman Zaeem Ahmed and Independent Director C.Q.K Mustaq Ahmedon Thursday at the Prime Minister's Office in the capital, said a Prime Bank press release.

The Prime Minister virtually joined the handover ceremony from the Ganabhaban.