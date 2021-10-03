Prime Bank distributes food relief in Bogura in collaboration with TMSS

Prime Bank organised a food relief distribution programme in Bogura in partnership with TMSS on Friday as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme.

Faisal Rahman, Additional Managing Director from Prime Bank, Professor Dr Hosne- Ara Begum (Ashoka Fellow, PHF& AKS) Founder Executive Director, TMSS and other high officials from Prime Bank and TMSS were present during the food distribution programme, said a Prime Bank press release on Sunday.

According to the release, the Bangladesh Bank issued a directive for all banks to use 1 per cent of their respective net profits as CSR budget, out of which 50% was advised to spend for the coronavirus affected regions of Rajshahi and Khulna.

Prime bank conducted the food relief distribution program per this Bangladesh Bank directive, the release said.

Commenting on the CSR program, Additional Managing Director of Prime Bank, Faisal Rahman said, "Prime Bank has always been a pro-people bank and this Covid-19 catastrophe warrants our aid even more than before. Our venture to assist the people of this country will be a continuous effort for years to come".

The Founder Executive Director of TMSS, Professor Dr Hosne- Ara Begum said, "We are happy to partner with Prime Bank for such an important cause and we hope to take this partnership ahead and help the people of Bangladesh whenever it is required".