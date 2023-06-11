Prime Bank customers to enjoy special rates on Jatri

Prime Bank has recently partnered with Jatri Service Limited, a prestigious transportation service in Dhaka.

As part of the agreement, Prime Bank credit card holders and employees will enjoy special pricing on bus tickets purchased through the Jatri app and website during the Eid-ul-Adha period (10 June to 10 July), reads a press release.

This collaboration aims to provide added benefits and a seamless travel experience for Prime Bank customers.

Md Nazeem Anwar Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank Ltd, and Zayan Fida Noor, director of Partnership of Jatri Service Limited, signed MoU for their respective organisations.

Mamur Ahmed, head of Consumer Sales of Prime Bank Ltd senior officials from both organisations were also present during the MoU signing ceremony.

