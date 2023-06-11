Prime Bank customers to enjoy special rates on Jatri

Corporates

Press Release
11 June, 2023, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2023, 07:31 pm

Related News

Prime Bank customers to enjoy special rates on Jatri

Press Release
11 June, 2023, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2023, 07:31 pm
Prime Bank customers to enjoy special rates on Jatri

Prime Bank has recently partnered with Jatri Service Limited, a prestigious transportation service in Dhaka. 

As part of the agreement, Prime Bank credit card holders and employees will enjoy special pricing on bus tickets purchased through the Jatri app and website during the Eid-ul-Adha period (10 June to 10 July), reads a press release. 

This collaboration aims to provide added benefits and a seamless travel experience for Prime Bank customers.

Md Nazeem Anwar Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank Ltd, and Zayan Fida Noor, director of Partnership of Jatri Service Limited, signed MoU for their respective organisations. 

Mamur Ahmed, head of Consumer Sales of Prime Bank Ltd senior officials from both organisations were also present during the MoU signing ceremony.
 

Prime Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

4h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Melody in Style: The dynamic fusion of music and fashion

5h | Mode
Photo: Collected

Apple Vision Pro: The future of computers?

5h | Tech
Photo: TBS

ChatGPT is phenomenal, but try these 7 sites to finish hours of work in minutes

5h | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

4h | TBS Stories
Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

1d | TBS Face to Face
You have to pay a premium if wait for good days

You have to pay a premium if wait for good days

1d | TBS Markets
Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

2d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

2
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

3
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage

4
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

5
Illustration: TBS
Economy

'E-com potential still untapped, needs more investments'

6
An anatomy of power crisis
Energy

An anatomy of power crisis