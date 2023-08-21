Prime Bank customers to enjoy discounts at Dhali’s Amber Nivaas Resort

Corporates

Press Release
21 August, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2023, 03:11 pm

Prime Bank customers to enjoy discounts at Dhali’s Amber Nivaas Resort

Press Release
21 August, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2023, 03:11 pm
Prime Bank customers to enjoy discounts at Dhali’s Amber Nivaas Resort

Prime Bank has recently announced a strategic partnership with Dhali's Amber Nivaas Resort, a renowned and prestigious resort in the country. The agreement was signed at the Prime Bank head office premise, to ensure its customers will be able to avail significant benefits at the Dhali's Amber Nivaas Resort.

Under this partnership, Prime Bank Monarch (Priority Banking) Customers, credit/debit card holders, and Prime Bank employees will enjoy up to 30% discounts on room rent at the esteemed Dhali's Amber Nivaas Resort. This collaboration aims to add value to the overall customer experience and cater to the need of the customers, reads a press release. 

Nazeem A. Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank and Tony Khan, business development advisor of Dhali's Amber Nivaas Resort, signed the MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) on behalf of their respective organizations. Mamur Ahmed, head of consumer sales of Prime Bank and Md. Shaifur Rahman, general manager of Dhali's Amber Nivaas Resort and other senior officials from both organizations were also present during the MoU signing ceremony.

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Technicians try to fix a groundwater pump in Gazipur after a drop in water flow. Groundwater is depleting at higher rates in some locations within the greater Dhaka city, Gazipur and the High Barind Tract areas. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

Understanding the nuances of groundwater depletion

1h | Panorama
Old in heart, forever in feelings: 25 years since Dil Se...

Old in heart, forever in feelings: 25 years since Dil Se...

18h | Splash
According to many, Hathazari’s red chilli is the only food that can effortlessly elevate the taste of a dish from mediocre to stupendously good. Photo: Asma Sultana Prova

Why everyone is obsessed with Hathazari’s red chilli

1d | Panorama
In the area of law and justice, focus on spirituality is scarce. Photo: Reuters.

India is overhauling its colonial-era criminal justice system. Should Bangladesh follow suit?

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Dhaka Expressway minimum toll is 80 taka

Dhaka Expressway minimum toll is 80 taka

13h | TBS Stories
No one has scored more goals and assists in the final than Messi

No one has scored more goals and assists in the final than Messi

16h | TBS SPORTS
PM pays tribute to grenade attack victims

PM pays tribute to grenade attack victims

20h | TBS Today
Women Governor's move to reduce inflation is being appreciated

Women Governor's move to reduce inflation is being appreciated

23h | TBS Economy

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

5
Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study
Infrastructure

Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study

6
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years