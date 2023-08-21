Prime Bank customers to enjoy discounts at Dhali’s Amber Nivaas Resort

Prime Bank has recently announced a strategic partnership with Dhali's Amber Nivaas Resort, a renowned and prestigious resort in the country. The agreement was signed at the Prime Bank head office premise, to ensure its customers will be able to avail significant benefits at the Dhali's Amber Nivaas Resort.

Under this partnership, Prime Bank Monarch (Priority Banking) Customers, credit/debit card holders, and Prime Bank employees will enjoy up to 30% discounts on room rent at the esteemed Dhali's Amber Nivaas Resort. This collaboration aims to add value to the overall customer experience and cater to the need of the customers, reads a press release.

Nazeem A. Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank and Tony Khan, business development advisor of Dhali's Amber Nivaas Resort, signed the MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) on behalf of their respective organizations. Mamur Ahmed, head of consumer sales of Prime Bank and Md. Shaifur Rahman, general manager of Dhali's Amber Nivaas Resort and other senior officials from both organizations were also present during the MoU signing ceremony.