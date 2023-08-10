Prime Bank customers to enjoy 2 months of free Carnival internet service

Prime Bank, one of the leading private commercial banks of the country, and Carnival Internet, the largest fiber broadband internet service provider of the country, signed an agreement to provide two months of free internet with every new subscription for the bank's customers.

The agreement was signed at the Prime Bank head office in Dhaka, reads a press statement on Thursday (10 August).

Under the agreement, Prime Bank customers will be eligible for additional benefits including health coverage worth Tk72,000 upon annual subscription of its three tiers of Super Saver package. Prime Bank card holders will get preferential pricing and EMI facilities to pay the annual subscriptions.

Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank, and Md Tareq Moin Udden, director and chief commercial officer (CCO) of Dotlines Bangladesh Limited, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

During the agreement, Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank said, "We have always taken initiatives to provide our customers with the best offers and ensure an enhanced banking experience. This partnership has been designed with customer convenience at its core. We are delighted to be in this partnership with Carnival Internet."

Mamur Ahmed, head of Consumer Sales, Masudul Haque Bhuiyan, head of Cards & Alternative Delivery Channel of Prime Bank, Md Nazrul Islam, chief operating officer of Carnival Internet and other senior officials from both organisations were also present during the MoU signing ceremony.