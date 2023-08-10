Prime Bank customers to enjoy 2 months of free Carnival internet service

Corporates

Press Release
10 August, 2023, 11:45 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2023, 11:51 pm

Related News

Prime Bank customers to enjoy 2 months of free Carnival internet service

Press Release
10 August, 2023, 11:45 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2023, 11:51 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Prime Bank, one of the leading private commercial banks of the country, and Carnival Internet, the largest fiber broadband internet service provider of the country, signed an agreement to provide two months of free internet with every new subscription for the bank's customers.

The agreement was signed at the Prime Bank head office in Dhaka, reads a press statement on Thursday (10 August).

Under the agreement, Prime Bank customers will be eligible for additional benefits including health coverage worth Tk72,000 upon annual subscription of its three tiers of Super Saver package. Prime Bank card holders will get preferential pricing and EMI facilities to pay the annual subscriptions. 

Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank, and Md Tareq Moin Udden, director and chief commercial officer (CCO) of Dotlines Bangladesh Limited, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

During the agreement, Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank said, "We have always taken initiatives to provide our customers with the best offers and ensure an enhanced banking experience. This partnership has been designed with customer convenience at its core. We are delighted to be in this partnership with Carnival Internet."

Mamur Ahmed, head of Consumer Sales, Masudul Haque Bhuiyan, head of Cards & Alternative Delivery Channel of Prime Bank, Md Nazrul Islam, chief operating officer of Carnival Internet and other senior officials from both organisations were also present during the MoU signing ceremony.

 

Prime Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Art DeFehr: The man who transformed Bangladesh's agriculture in its early years

3h | Panorama
The snow leopard is the apex predator in the Himalayas. Photo: COLLECTED

Mystical guardians of the Himalayas: The enigmatic snow leopards

21h | Earth
Alexander V Mantytskiy, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the People’s Republic of Bangladesh. Sketch: TBS

Most acute food crises provoked by the US and its allies

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

17h | TBS Stories
Fans want Shakib as tiger captain in the upcoming World Cup

Fans want Shakib as tiger captain in the upcoming World Cup

18h | TBS SPORTS
Ctg flood situation critical, 5 lakh people stranded

Ctg flood situation critical, 5 lakh people stranded

18h | TBS Stories
Iran to build supersonic cruise missile

Iran to build supersonic cruise missile

16h | TBS World

Most Read

1
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

2
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Brazil&#039;s Sao Paulo state Health Secretary, Jean Gorinchteyn, Brazil&#039;s Sao Paulo state governor, Joao Doria, and director of Instituto Butantan, Dimas Tadeu Covas, hold boxes of the China&#039;s Sinovac vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as a cargo plane containing the vaccines arrives at Sao Paulo International Airport in Guarulhos, Brazil November 19, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus chronicle

First doses of China's CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine arrive in Brazil