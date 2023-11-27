Prime Bank clinches Mastercard Excellence Awards 2023

Corporates

Press Release
27 November, 2023, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2023, 05:49 pm

Related News

Prime Bank clinches Mastercard Excellence Awards 2023

Press Release
27 November, 2023, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2023, 05:49 pm
Prime Bank clinches Mastercard Excellence Awards 2023

Prime Bank PLC, a leading private commercial bank of the country, has won Mastercard Excellence Awards 2023 for Debit Business (Domestic) category. 

Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of the bank, and Masudul Haque Bhuiyan, head of Cards & Alternative Delivery Channel, received the award from Dr Atiur Rahman, former governor of the Bangladesh Bank, at the Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden in the capital on Saturday (25 November), reads a press release. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Prime Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

File photo of North South University. Photo: Collected

The anatomy of intolerance: Why can't a transgender rights activist speak at NSU?

3h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Unleashing precision: The top 4 gaming mice to buy

6h | Brands
Photo: Collected

AC dust cover: Essential armour for your cooling companion

6h | Brands
Mohammad Nijamuddin runs “Noakhali Store”, he moved here from Noakhali when he was just a young man and named his store out of love for his home district. Photo: Shaharin Amin Shupty

Why name shops after your own district?

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Thermax defaults on dollar loans under export fund

Thermax defaults on dollar loans under export fund

1h | TBS Economy
Why Scaloni wants to leave Argentina’s coaching job

Why Scaloni wants to leave Argentina’s coaching job

1h | TBS SPORTS
Iron beam laser gun - Is Israel dropping more advanced weapons?

Iron beam laser gun - Is Israel dropping more advanced weapons?

5h | TBS World
Why are there so many symbols in the Palestinian movement?

Why are there so many symbols in the Palestinian movement?

6h | TBS World