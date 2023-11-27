Prime Bank clinches Mastercard Excellence Awards 2023
Prime Bank PLC, a leading private commercial bank of the country, has won Mastercard Excellence Awards 2023 for Debit Business (Domestic) category.
Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of the bank, and Masudul Haque Bhuiyan, head of Cards & Alternative Delivery Channel, received the award from Dr Atiur Rahman, former governor of the Bangladesh Bank, at the Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden in the capital on Saturday (25 November), reads a press release.