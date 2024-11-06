Prime Bank cardholders to enjoy Exclusive discounts on chaldal

Prime Bank cardholders to enjoy Exclusive discounts on chaldal

Prime Bank PLC, a leading financial institution committed to innovation and customer-centric financial solutions, is excited to announce a new collaboration with Chaldal.com.

These two organisations recently signed a partnership at the bank's corporate office.

Under this collaboration, Prime Bank credit and debit cardholders will receive exclusive discounts on purchases made through chaldal.com on their mobile app and website. This partnership is designed to provide Prime Bank customers with a seamless shopping experience for grocery and household needs while offering unbeatable prices and convenience.

Md Nazeem A. Choudhury, Deputy Managing Director of Prime Bank PLC, and Waseem Alim, Chief Executive Officer of Child, took part in the signing ceremony on behalf of their respective organisations. Hossani Mohammad Zakaria, Head of Customer Proposition of Prime Bank, and Md. Shahriar Rubayet, Deputy Director of Child, and other senior officials from both organisations, were also present at the event.

