Prime Bank card holders to get special discount on AKASH Digital TV

AKASH Digital TV- a concern of Beximco Communications, and Prime Bank Limited - have signed an agreement.

Prime Bank Visa/Master Card holders will get a special discount of Tk2,601 (Terms and Condition Applied) while purchasing AKASH Digital TV connection from its website using the Prime Bank cards. Akash Digital TV is the first and only world class Direct -to-Home service in Bangladesh. It provides subscription-based pay-TV services offering supreme quality picture and audio using direct signals from satellite. Himendra Yadav - Vice President - Sales, Marketing & Customer Experience and Nazeem Anwar Choudhury - Deputy Managing Director of Prime Bank Limited recently signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations at Prime Bank Head office recently.

Among others, Mohammad Mizanur Rahman FCA - Chief Financial Officer, Zia Hasan Khan - Head of Planning of AKASH Digital TV, Raziur Rahman - Head of Marketing Communications, Mahbub Hasan - Financial Controller and Md. Fuad Tareq Bin Iman -Assistant General Manager, CLM and Service Excellence from Beximco Communications. while Hossain Mohammad Zakaria - FAVP & Head of Strategic Alliance & Acquiring of Prime Bank Limited attended the signing ceremony.

This strategic partnership aims to enhance the entertainment experience for Prime Bank Limited cardholders and showcases the commitment of both AKASH Digital TV and Prime Bank Limited to deliver outstanding value to their customers.