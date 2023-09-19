Prime Bank card holders to get special discount on AKASH Digital TV

Corporates

Press Release
19 September, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2023, 07:20 pm

Prime Bank card holders to get special discount on AKASH Digital TV

Press Release
19 September, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2023, 07:20 pm
Prime Bank card holders to get special discount on AKASH Digital TV

AKASH Digital TV- a concern of Beximco Communications, and Prime Bank Limited - have signed an agreement.

Prime Bank Visa/Master Card holders will get a special discount of Tk2,601 (Terms and Condition Applied) while purchasing AKASH Digital TV connection from its website using the Prime Bank cards. Akash Digital TV is the first and only world class Direct -to-Home service in Bangladesh. It provides subscription-based pay-TV services offering supreme quality picture and audio using direct signals from satellite. Himendra Yadav - Vice President - Sales, Marketing &amp; Customer Experience and Nazeem Anwar Choudhury - Deputy Managing Director of Prime Bank Limited recently signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations at Prime Bank Head office recently.

Among others, Mohammad Mizanur Rahman FCA - Chief Financial Officer, Zia Hasan Khan - Head of Planning of AKASH Digital TV, Raziur Rahman - Head of Marketing Communications, Mahbub Hasan - Financial Controller and Md. Fuad Tareq Bin Iman -Assistant General Manager, CLM and Service Excellence from Beximco Communications. while Hossain Mohammad Zakaria - FAVP &amp; Head of Strategic Alliance &amp; Acquiring of Prime Bank Limited attended the signing ceremony.

This strategic partnership aims to enhance the entertainment experience for Prime Bank Limited cardholders and showcases the commitment of both AKASH Digital TV and Prime Bank Limited to deliver outstanding value to their customers.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

A scene from the 2003 film Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter... and Spring. Photo: Collected

Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter... and Spring: A soul's reverie through seasons

16h | Features
The door handles of Thai Emerald aer shaped like the lotus. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Handle with care: The transformative role of door and furniture handles

18h | Habitat
Javier Blas. Sketch: TBS

When governments carelessly risk a food crisis

20h | Panorama
Through his grocery store, Shahadat Hossain Jewel has taken it upon himself to make lives easier for his needy neighbours. PHOTO: Shaharin Amin Shupty

A grocery store where you can buy beef, hilsha portions for Tk10

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Nasir charged under ECB Anti-Corruption Code

Nasir charged under ECB Anti-Corruption Code

12h | TBS SPORTS
India-Canada expel diplomats in exchange

India-Canada expel diplomats in exchange

13h | TBS World
Women employees in banks rising significantly

Women employees in banks rising significantly

10h | TBS Economy
Why domestic firms' overseas investments send back so little

Why domestic firms' overseas investments send back so little

15h | TBS Insight