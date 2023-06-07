Prime Bank brings Shanta Holdings under PrimePay services
Prime Bank has recently signed an agreement with Shanta Holdings Ltd to bring them under the services of Primepay, Prime Bank's Omni Digital Channel for all types of Corporate Payments & MIS from anywhere at any time.
A signing ceremony was held in this regard at Shanta Holdings Ltd office, reads a press release.
Along with Additional Managing Director of Prime Bank Faisal Rahman and Executive Director, Group – Finance of Shanta Holdings Md Anisul Hoque, other senior officials from both companies were present at the signing ceremony.