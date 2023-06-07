Prime Bank brings Shanta Holdings under PrimePay services

07 June, 2023, 10:20 pm
Prime Bank has recently signed an agreement with Shanta Holdings Ltd to bring them under the services of Primepay, Prime Bank's Omni Digital Channel for all types of Corporate Payments & MIS from anywhere at any time.

A signing ceremony was held in this regard at Shanta Holdings Ltd office, reads a press release.

Along with Additional Managing Director of Prime Bank Faisal Rahman and Executive Director, Group – Finance of Shanta Holdings Md Anisul Hoque, other senior officials from both companies were present at the signing ceremony.

Prime Bank / Shanta Holdings Limited / PrimePay

