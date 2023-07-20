Prime Bank arranges training on prevention of money laundering

Prime bank Limited arranged a day-long training in Sherpur district on "Prevention of Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism" initiated and supervised by Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) on 15 July for the commercial banks operating in Sherpur.

The training programme was inaugurated by Syed Kamrul Islam, additional director of BFIU as the chief guest, reads a press release.

Md Ziaur Rahman, deputy managing director and CAMLCO of Prime bank delivered his speech as the special guest in the programme.

The training sessions were conducted by Asaduzzaman Khan, joint director and Mustafa Najmus Shantanu, joint director and Sahalam Kazi, deputy director as resource persons from BFIU.

Total 66 bankers from 20 commercial banks operating in Sherpur district participated in the training. The participants took part in an open discussion and a quiz test conducted by BFIU. At the end of training programme certificates were distributed among all the participants

