Prime Bank arranges 'AML & CFT Compliance and Awareness' programme in Chattogram

25 June, 2024, 10:40 pm
Prime Bank arranges 'AML & CFT Compliance and Awareness' programme in Chattogram

25 June, 2024, 10:40 pm
Prime Bank arranges &#039;AML &amp; CFT Compliance and Awareness&#039; programme in Chattogram

A day-long Training and Awareness program titled "AML & CFT Compliance & Awareness" arranged by AML & CFT Division of Prime Bank, held on recently (8th June) in a confefernec hall at Chattogram City.

The program was inaugurated by Mr. Arief Hossain Khan, Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank, Chattogram Office as the Chief Guest, reads a press release.

Mr. Md. Arifuzzaman, Director, Bangladesh Bank, Chattogram was present as Special guest. The program was chaired by Mr. Md. Ziaur Rahman, DMD & CAMLCO of Prime Bank. Mr. Md. Iqbal Hossain, DMD & Deputy CAMLCO delivered welcome speech in the program.

A total number of 150 officials including HOB & BAMLCOs of 22 branches of Prime Bank Chattogram region participated in the program. Mr. Md. Arifuzzaman, Director, Bangladesh Bank, Chattogram and officials of AML & CFT Division of Prime Bank, Dhaka conducted four sessions in the program.

The sessions covered various important topics related to the role and responsibility of banker in combating money laundering and financing of terrorism.

