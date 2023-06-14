Prime Bank and Holiday Inn introduce exclusive offers for customers

Related News

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Prime Bank recently signed an agreement with Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre at Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre premises in Dhaka.

Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre will be offering Buy One Get One Free buffet and special discounts on rooms, gym & pool membership, café & bakery, A-La-Carte menu at The Ilish Restaurant and Attitude Restaurant for Prime Bank credit cardholders. Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre is a prestigious hotel in the country and has become very famous for their hospitality.

Md Nazeem Anwar Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank Ltd, and Norizan Binti Yaacob, general manager of Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre, signed MoU for their respective organisations.

Mamur Ahmed, head of Consumer Sales of Prime Bank Ltd & Shahidus Sadeque Talukder, director of Operations of Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre and senior officials from both organisations were also present during the MoU signing ceremony.

 

