Prime Bank adds more options to its Onmi Digital platform ‘PrimePay’ for corporate clients

Prime Bank has added more digital options to PrimePay, the Omni Digital Platform for the Corporate Customers, making fund moving much easier, simpler and safer.

Through BEFTN Direct Debit Instruction (DDI) and Fund Transfer Pull, the bank's corporate clients will now be able to take more control of their collections and receivables, said a Prime Bank press release on Tuesday.

This new service addition will make the collection of regular or recurring receivables more convenient and easier for the bank's corporate clients.

PrimePay is equipped with a strong MIS engine that provides detailed MIS on collection as report and in their statements, the release said.

Additionally, through this service, the bank's corporate clients can now make direct fund transfers to Rocket wallet using PrimePay.

The bank's corporate clients can fund transfers to Rocket accounts for single or bulk transactions.

Users can access PrimePay to make these payments anytime from anyplace and subsequent transaction reports will be available for quick checking, the release said

In this regard Managing Director and CEO of Prime Bank Hassan O Rashid said, "The new features will provide the customers more collection and payment options across multiple platforms through PrimePay. We believe these tailor-made services will facilitate the customers to run business smoothly. We will continue to furnish PrimePay with more value-added features to fulfil the present-day needs of the customers."