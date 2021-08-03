Prime Bank adds more options to its Onmi Digital platform ‘PrimePay’ for corporate clients

Corporates

TBS Report
03 August, 2021, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2021, 05:02 pm

Related News

Prime Bank adds more options to its Onmi Digital platform ‘PrimePay’ for corporate clients

TBS Report
03 August, 2021, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2021, 05:02 pm
Prime Bank adds more options to its Onmi Digital platform ‘PrimePay’ for corporate clients

Prime Bank has added more digital options to PrimePay, the Omni Digital Platform for the Corporate Customers, making fund moving much easier, simpler and safer.

Through BEFTN Direct Debit Instruction (DDI) and Fund Transfer Pull, the bank's corporate clients will now be able to take more control of their collections and receivables, said a Prime Bank press release on Tuesday.

This new service addition will make the collection of regular or recurring receivables more convenient and easier for the bank's corporate clients.

PrimePay is equipped with a strong MIS engine that provides detailed MIS on collection as report and in their statements, the release said.

Additionally, through this service, the bank's corporate clients can now make direct fund transfers to Rocket wallet using PrimePay.  

The bank's corporate clients can fund transfers to Rocket accounts for single or bulk transactions.

Users can access PrimePay to make these payments anytime from anyplace and subsequent transaction reports will be available for quick checking, the release said

In this regard Managing Director and CEO of Prime Bank Hassan O Rashid said, "The new features will provide the customers more collection and payment options across multiple platforms through PrimePay. We believe these tailor-made services will facilitate the customers to run business smoothly. We will continue to furnish PrimePay with more value-added features to fulfil the present-day needs of the customers."

Banking

Prime Bank / PrimePay

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

5m | Videos
TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

21h | Videos
TBS Today: Export sector reopens, why not SMEs?

TBS Today: Export sector reopens, why not SMEs?

21h | Videos
TBS Wheels: Brand new car at affordable price

TBS Wheels: Brand new car at affordable price

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

3
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

4
Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank
Bangladesh

Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank

5
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 

6
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Crime

Helena Jahangir arrested; liquor, casino materials seized from her house