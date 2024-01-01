Primary students in Chattogram division receive cent percent new books

All primary students in Chattogram Division have received cent per cent new books, totalling 16,768,400, to meet the demands of 4,038,321 students across 11,574 primary schools in 11 districts.

The formal inauguration of the book distribution festival took place at Lal Khan Bazar Government Primary School on Monday morning. The Divisional Commissioner, Md. Tofael Islam, spearheaded the event, marking a significant milestone in providing educational resources to primary students, reads a press release.

The program, chaired by Abul Basar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman, Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram, witnessed the presence of esteemed guests, including Md. Shafiqul Islam, Divisional Deputy Director of Primary Education, Md. Sadi ur Rahim Jadid, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Education & ICT), Md. Shafiul Haque, Chattogram District Primary Education Officer, and Md. Zainal Abedin, Superintendent of Chattogram PTI.

In attendance were officials from divisional and district primary education offices, teachers, and students from various schools under the Kotowali police station. The program was moderated by Riton Kumar Barua, Assistant District Primary Education Officer.

The distribution of books was carefully coordinated to meet the specific demands of each district. Chattogram district alone had a demand for 444,850 books, with other districts requiring varying amounts, such as 1,155,196 books for Cox's Bazar, 369,749 books for Rangamati, 430,367 books for Khagrachhari, 355,321 books for Bandarban, 618,743 books for Feni, 1,734,792 books for Noakhali, 804,710 books for Lakshmipur, 3,230,759 books for Cumilla, 1,283,153 books for Chandpur, and 2,335,020 books for Brahmmanbaria.

Dr. Md. Shafiqul Islam, Divisional Primary Education Officer, expressed his satisfaction, stating, "This year, we received 100% of the books for primary students, and all the books have been distributed to the schools according to their demands."

He emphasized that students who come to school today are expected to receive textbooks. For those unable to attend, arrangements have been made for them to collect the books later.

The distribution process is being carried out in a festive manner across all schools in the division, reflecting the significance of this achievement. According to the Chattogram District Primary Education Office, where there are 4,346 primary schools and a demand for 4,448,590 books, the distribution has been smooth, and there is no lack of textbooks.

District Primary Education Officer Shafiqul Huq assured, "We had good preparation, and since morning books are being distributed without any hindrance." This successful initiative ensures that every primary student in the Chattogram Division has access to the educational resources they need for the academic year.